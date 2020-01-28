Anna Wintour, Yara Shahidi and More to Co-Host Special Performance of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, have announced that Anna Wintour, Editor in Chief, Vogue U.S.; U.S. Artistic Director and Global Content Advisor, Condé Nast will co-host a cocktail reception alongside Fashion Model & Activist Adut Akech, Fashion Model Cindy Bruna, Writer/Director & Activist Janet Mock ("Pose"), Super Model & Activist Joan Smalls, Fashion Model Paloma Elsesser, and Actor & Activist Yara Shahidi ("Grown-ish") followed by a special performance of Broadway's TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL to benefit RAINN, the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL & RAINN together announced the launch of a Charitybuzz auction for an exclusive TINA prize package including the limited edition "That's my Life - The Tina Turner Birthday Collectible". Visit www.charitybuzz.com to bid on the package that includes two orchestra seats to Broadway's TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, a post-show meet-and-greet with cast members and a copy of the exquisite "That's my Life - The Tina Turner Birthday Collectible." This oversized limited edition is a 320-page book featuring a series of unique photos, handwritten comments from Tina Turner herself, Beyoncé, Giorgio Armani & Bryan Adams, a piece of fabric from an original Armani dress that Tina Turner wore at one of her concerts, a replica of limited edition gold ring personally designed by Tina Turner which she has worn on her right thumb for many years and more. The Auction Lot (#1983300) has a value of over of $3350 and a suggested starting bid of $500.00. The auction is now open and bids will be accepted through Tuesday, February 11, 2020. For additional information and to place your bid today visit www.charitybuzz.com.

Tali Pelman, Producer and Group Creative Managing Director at Stage Entertainment, said "I have always admired Tina's raw honesty and abundant courage. As a woman at the forefront of the conversation on domestic violence, her story is a testament that you can overcome your circumstances and redefine your life on your own terms. It is an honour to tell her story on the Broadway stage and it is our honour, together with Conde Nast, to partner with RAINN in support of those fighting to defeat domestic violence today."

"Tina's story is an inspirational story of triumph and courage, overcoming obstacles and defying odds," said Anna Wintour. "We are so proud to partner with the production company behind TINA and RAINN, an organization that has helped over three million domestic and sexual assault survivors in its 25-year history, to bring attention to this issue and help put an end to it."

A portion of proceeds from the performance along with all proceeds from the sale of the event packages will be donated to RAINN.

Produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL stars Tony Award®-nominated actress Adrienne Warren in the title role, along with Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances) (Broadway Debut), Myra Lucretia Taylor (Nine) as Gran Georgeanna, Steven Booth (School of Rock), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), Gerald Caesar (A Bronx Tale), Holli' Conway (Broadway Debut), Kayla Davion (King Kong), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Broadway Debut), Charlie Franklin (The Book of Mormon), Judith Franklin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Matthew Griffin (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (The Prom), David Jennings (Once On This Island), Ross Lekites (Frozen), Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting), Gloria Manning (Broadway Debut), Rob Marnell (Beautiful), Mehret Marsh (The Lion King), Jhardon DiShon Milton (A Bronx Tale), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon), Mars Rucker (Broadway Debut), Jessica Rush (Dear Evan Hansen), Justin Schuman (Broadway Debut), Allysa Shorte (Spongebob Squarepants), Carla Stewart (The Color Purple), Jayden Theophile (Broadway Debut), Skye Dakota Turner (Broadway Debut), Antonio Watson (Broadway Debut) and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages).

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL began performances on Saturday, October 12, 2019 and officially opened on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London, where it opened to five-star reviews and has broken box office records at the Aldwych Theatre. The West End production is now booking through June 27, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg and is now booking through August 30, 2020.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, choreography is by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and casting by Telsey + Company.

From humble beginnings in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her transformation into the global Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, Tina Turner didn't just break the rules, she rewrote them. This new stage musical, presented in association with Tina Turner herself, reveals the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race.

