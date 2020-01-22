Ann Harada, Victoria Clark, and More Announced as 'Live At The Lortel' Podcast Guests For February 2020
The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation has announced the guest lineup for February 2020 tapings of the popular "Live at the Lortel" podcast focused on Off-Broadway. Each taping lasts about 60 minutes - with 45 minutes of moderated conversation with host Eric Ostrow and 15 minutes for audience questions. As always, tickets are free to the public and can be reserved by visiting www.liveatthelortel.com.
February 5
2:00pm Ann Harada
Currently appearing in Emojiland at The Duke on 42nd Street.
4:30pm Victoria Clark
Tony Award- winning actress, director and educator will be directing Love Life for Encores! at New York City Center in March.
February 7
4:30pm Jocelyn Bioh
Lucille Lortel Award- winning playwright & performer whose play, Nollywood Dreams, will premiere at MCC in March.
February 9
2:00pm Kate Hamill
Currently performing in her own adaptation of Dracula at East 13th Street/CSC Theatre.
4:30pm Lileana Blain-Cruz
Director of Anatomy of a Suicide, premiering February at Atlantic Theater Company.
"Live at the Lortel" offers audiences an opportunity to hear from favorite stage performers and artists in an intimate setting - the 299-seat Lucille Lortel Theatre. These conversations dig deep into the artists' work and career, including past, present, and future projects. It's a fantastic way to celebrate Off-Broadway and a love of theatre.
Previous guests include Richard Nelson, Theresa Rebeck, John Glover, Lee Sunday Evans, Marsha Mason, Halley Feiffer, Duncan Sheik, Joe Iconis, Michael Greif, Jackie Hoffman, Charles Busch, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Kathleen Chalfant, Saheem Ali, Robert LuPone, John Doyle, and Will Van Dyke. Podcasts can be heard via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Soundcloud, as well as the official website.
