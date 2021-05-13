Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway Will Premiere SIDE BY SIDE Livestream Concert This Month

Ann Hampton Callaway and her sister Liz Callaway, leading lights of New York's cabaret scene, have both been Tony Award-nominated for their performances in major Broadway musicals. Now they are coming to homes across the globe in the premiere of 'SIDE BY SIDE' livestream concert.

'SIDE BY SIDE' is inspired by their recent joyous reunion after a 14-month pandemic separation. Liz is flying again from New York to Ann's home in Tucson for this special 'Callaway Hideaway' event which will showcase older sister Ann's deep jazz-tinged vocals and younger sister Liz's clear-bell Broadway soprano.

Multi award-winning artists with acclaimed careers in their own right, the celebrated siblings will be singing songs from their acclaimed sister act shows 'Sibling Revelry', 'Boom!', and 'Broadway the Calla-way!'. But do expect some extra surprises!

Ever since Ann and Liz first combined musical forces in their cabaret classic 'Sibling Revelry', which amusingly sends up the idea that they are in fact brutal competitors, they've garnered raves in sell-out venues around the world. In London, they premiered 'Sibling Revelry' in the Divas at the Donmar season in 1996. Nineteen years later in 2015, they revisited their award-winning show with a sold-out, critically acclaimed five-day residency at the Hippodrome Casino.

Their live CDs remain classic cabaret must-haves.

The 'SIDE BY SIDE livestream show will be up close and personal, as the sisters share stories about their lives and bring thrilling harmonies and riveting interpretations to some of the most beloved songs of Broadway, pop and jazz.

Liz is an Emmy Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist, who made her Broadway debut in Sondheim's 'Merrily We Roll Along', received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in the musical 'Baby', she co-starred in the original Broadway production of 'Miss Saigon' and for five years won acclaim starring as Grizabella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'Cats'. www.lizcallaway.com

Multi award-winning cabaret star Ann is one of the leading champions of the great American Songbook and was Tony-nominated for her performance in the hit Broadway musical 'Swing!'. She is a platinum award-winning writer who collaborated with Cole Porter and whose songs are featured on seven of Barbra Streisand's CD's. She's recorded over 50 CDs as a soloist and guest and is currently releasing several singles this year, with her Robert Frost collaboration "Revelation" coming on May 14th, which will culminate in a CD of her original songs- both hits and new popular pieces.

www.annhamptoncallaway.com.

Tickets are $25 for both the livestream and the on demand viewing from May 24 - 31

There are two ways to pay:

PayPal - using Ann's PayPal

PayPal.me/annhamptoncallaway/25/

Credit Card - using Liz's website shop:

https://lizcallaway.com/shop/virtual-ticket-the-callaway-sisters-side-by-side

Either way you will be getting an email with the Zoom ticket link from Ann's manager Brett Steele (and then seeing host Nich Anderson's face to greet you!)

Anyone who hasn't used Zoom that would like to do a test run (before the day of the concert) email Nich at jazz@jazzvox.com.

Watch the pair sing Melissa Manchester's classic "Come in From the Rain" to celebrate being reunited after their 14 month separation due to the Covid-19 pandemic!