Angela Lansbury Says Women 'Must Sometimes Take Blame' for Harassment

Angela Lansbury told the Radio Times in the UK that women "must sometimes take blame" for sexual harassment.

The Times reports she says "We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us - and this is where we are today."

"Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn't have to be! There's no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now - it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point."

A five-time Tony Award winner and the recipient of an honorary Academy Award, three Academy Award nominations and bestowed with numerous other accolades, Angela Lansbury's career encompasses more than 70 years. She is a beloved member of the Disney family and starred in "Bedknobs and Broomsticks" and voiced Mrs. Potts in the animated classic "Beauty and the Beast." Her roles in film, television and theater range from "Gaslight," "The Picture of DorIan Gray," "The Manchurian Candidate" and "Death on the Nile" to "Murder, She Wrote," "Mame," "Blithe Spirit," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" and "Gypsy."

Lansbury most recently completed production on Disney's Mary Poppins sequel.





