Andy Karl to Lead BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL in Brisbane

Beetlejuice The Musical will return to Australia at the Lyric Theatre QPAC in June 2026, following an international tour, with Andy Karl taking on the leading role

Best known for shows like Groundhog Day, Legally Blonde the Musical and Moulin Rouge!, Karl will commence the international tour with Beetlejuice in Abu Dhabi later this month. The production's Brisbane run begins June 7.

"I’m dead excited to drag my striped suit all the way Down Under!" said Karl. "Taking over the role from my friend Eddie Perfect has both the excitement and terror of riding a sand worm into the Netherworld. The best part? I get to haunt the stage every night with my gorgeous fiancée Elise. Brisbane, lock your doors… Beetlejuice is moving in!"

Reprising their roles from the Melbourne season of Beetlejuice are Karis Oka as Lydia Deetz, Elise McCann as Barbara Maitland, Rob Johnson as Adam Maitland, Erin Clare as Delia Deetz, and Tom Wren as Charles Deetz.

Brisbane local Angelique Cassimatis will return as the beloved Miss Argentina, alongside Andy Conaghan as Otho, Adam Lyon as Maxie Dean, Noni McCallum as Maxine/Juno, and Rebecca Ordiz as Girl Scout.

The rest of the cast includes Fiorella Bamba, Kelsi Boyden, Louis Fontaine, Kerrie Anne Greenland, Sara Haruta, James Haxby, Brady Kitchingham, Noah Missell, Daniel Raso, Callum Ryan, Taylor Scanlan, Rose Shannon-Duhigg and William Tukia-Edwards.

"I am ecstatic to announce we will be bringing Beetlejuice The Musical to Brisbane in 2026," said Producer Michael Cassel. "I know that Queensland audiences are going to love this show which is full of humour, heart, and world-class performances. We have assembled some of Australia’s most extraordinary talent for the production, including the incredible Andy Karl as Beetlejuice”.