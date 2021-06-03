Andrew Lloyd Webber Threatens to Sue UK Government if Theatres Can Not Reopen at Full Capacity on June 21

Andrew Lloyd Webber has threatened to sue the UK government if they do not allow theatres to operate at full capacity from June 21, The Daily Mail reports.

Indoor entertainment venues were able to reopen on May 17 at half capacity, but many theatres have remained shut due to the financial struggles of playing to less than a full audience.

Lloyd Webber said if theatres cannot reopen at 100% capacity after June 21, the issue becomes "what is the legality of the whole thing?"

"If the Government's own science has told them that buildings are safe... I'm advised that at that point things could get quite difficult," he said. "This is the very last thing that anybody wants to do, but there would become a legal case at that point because it's their science - not ours. I would passionately hope that we don't have to, but I think we would have to consider it."

Lloyd Webber is planning to open his new musical Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre next month. He said he is happy to adhere to restrictions such as face coverings, but the theatre must be allowed to open at full capacity.

"We would conform with anything the Government asks us to do to get 100 per cent open - but we have to be 100 per cent," he said.

Read more on The Daily Mail.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, book by Academy Award winning Emerald Fennell and lyrics from David Zippel. The brand new musical will open at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on Wednesday 14 July 2021, with previews from Friday 25 June 2021. It stars Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role.

