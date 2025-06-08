Video: The Phantom of the Opera Spotted at the Tony Awards Red Carpet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Phantom of the Opera was spotted on the red carpet at the Tony Awards, which are taking place tonight at Radio City Music Hall. BroadwayWorld is currently on the red carpet - check out the footage here!

BroadwayWorld previously reported that The New York return of The Phantom of the Opera was being teased this past spring with masquerade masks popping up all around the city. The Instagram account Masquerade NYC, which has been dropping teasers about the show's immersive return, posted photos of the new promotion.

The Instagram account Masquerade NYC previously posted a video of Andrew Lloyd Webber teasing the location of the forthcoming production. In the video, Webber opened a letter that states, "My Dear Manager, Did you think I had left you for good? Your Obedient Servant." Eagle-eyed fans in the comments found the location, noting that it is at the former site of Lee's Art Shop, on West 57th St. in Midtown Manhattan.