Andrew Lloyd Webber 'Pleased and Surprised' to Hear Boris Johnson May Allow CINDERELLA to Go Ahead Despite Lockdown Restrictions

Andrew Lloyd Webber says he was "surprised" to hear that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may allow his West End production of Cinderella to go ahead despite the delayed lifting of lockdown restrictions, Independent reports.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Johnson has hinted that he is currently in talks with Webber about the possibility of allowing the production to go ahead, despite the recent news that the full re-opening of West End theatres has been delayed to July 19.

"I have colossal admiration for Andrew Lloyd Webber and the entire theatre sector is one of the glories of this country and it's broken everybody's heart to see what we've had to go through," Johnson said. "On Cinderella and Lord Lloyd Webber's latest production I think we're in talks with him to try and make it work and will do whatever we can to be helpful. There are some pilot events we hope will be able to go ahead even in the next four weeks."

This comes after last week, when Webber threatened to sue the UK government if theatres were not allowed to open without social distancing.

"My goal is, and will always be, to fight for the full and safe reopening of theatre and live music venues up and down the country," Webber said in a statement following Johnson's comments. "I was pleased and surprised to hear the prime minister mention Cinderella as part of his announcement [today], but I can't comment further on the proposed pilot until I know more about the scheme."

Read more on Independent.

Cinderella is currently set to begin performances at the Gillian Lynne Theatre on 25th June.

Cinderella is a new romantic musical comedy featuring an original story and book by 2021 OSCAR winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by Tony & Olivier award winner David Zippel (City of Angels). Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, School of Rock) directs, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter.

Carrie Hope Fletcher will play Cinderella in this new production. She has starred in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket), The Addams Family (UK Tour), Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (UK Tour), Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre), and most recently played Fantine in Les Miserables at the Sondheim Theatre. She is also a bestselling author and social media personality.

Ahead of Cinderella's arrival at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, the building has been extensively refurbished and renovated, including upgrade works to the auditorium and Front of House.