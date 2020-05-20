Andrew Barth Feldman to Present VIRTUAL CELEBRATION! Featuring Skylar Astin, Alex Boniello, Presley Ryan & More

Andrew Barth Feldman has announced one-night-only virtual event to raise money for the renamed and soon-to-be renovated Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center at Lawrence Woodmere Academy, Feldman's alma mater. Originally scheduled to be an in-person concert celebration, the fundraiser has been restructured as a Virtual Benefit produced by Zneefrock Productions and will take place LIVE on Sunday, May 31 at 7 PM EST. (The in-person celebration will take place on a date to be announced.)

Tickets ($10-$30 suggested donation) for the virtual fundraiser can be purchased at onlocationlive.com/category/virtualcelebration.

Those who purchase tickets will gain access to a private link to stream the event, which will feature pre-recorded and live musical performances, skits, original music and many more surprises. "Virtual Celebration!" will bring together the teens of Zneefrock Productions along with cameos from stage and screen stars including Skylar Astin, Gaten Matarazzo, Erika Henningsen, Taylor Trensch, Antonio Cipriano, Ben Fankhauser, Drew Gehling, Jason Gotay, Kyle Selig, Larry Saperstein, Lesli Margherita, Presley Ryan, Lisa Brescia, Meg Donnelly, Micaela Diamond, Natalie Weiss, Olivia Rodrigo, Reneé Rapp, Sydney Lucas, Ben Ross, Will Roland, Feldman's Dear Evan Hansen co-stars Alex Boniello, Gabrielle Carrubba and more.

"This project is obviously incredibly special to me, and can be best described as kind of this big combination of everything I've done." Feldman said. "I've been thinking of it as The Jimmy Awards meets my Broadway.com vlog series meets Broadway Jackbox meets good old-fashioned theatre. It's the most talented people I know having a lot of fun."

Barbra Barth Feldman was the Director of Lawrence Woodmere Academy Summer Day and was later the Head of School. Also mother to Andrew Barth Feldman, Barbra passed away last year after a brief illness.

"My mom was loved fiercely by everyone who knew her, and she loved everyone just as fiercely," Feldman said. "When she passed in August of 2019, it was an extraordinary shock to all of us. Throughout her life, she taught us to see the good in the face of the bad, and celebrate it all every day. While I wish we could do the benefit in person to celebrate my mom all together, the show must go on, and we're celebrating her life as big as we possibly can."

100% of the proceeds from this evening will go directly to the completion of all renovations and upgrades. For more information about how you can support the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center, visit https://www.lawrencewoodmere.org/barbra/.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

