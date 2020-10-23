Andrew Barth Feldman Presents Online Halloween Special MY HALLOWEEN FRIENDS

“My Halloween Friends” will premiere on Feldman's YouTube channel at midnight on Saturday, October 31st.

Andrew Barth Feldman will premiere 'My Halloween Friends,' a twenty-minute Halloween concert special at midnight on Saturday, October 31st. The special will feature four original Halloween songs by Feldman, a new arrangement of a classic Halloween song, and many spooky surprises!

The special will feature appearances from Tony Award Nominee Celia Rose Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Reneé Rapp (Mean Girls), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Samantha Williams (Dear Evan Hansen, Caroline, Or Change), Tony Award Winner Alex Boniello (Spring Awakening, Dear Evan Hansen), Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen), and many more.

The special will be conclude the month-long series of Halloween festivities unofficially called "Barthtoberfest." Upcoming festivities under that umbrella include Broadway Jackbox on Friday, October 23 at 6PM EST, a Halloween-themed Broadway Whodunit on Sunday, October 25 at 6PM EST (featuring Rob McClure, Andy Mientus, Celia Rose Gooding, and more), Haunted Love, a play festival created by Sis (Our Offering, The Next Generation Project) on Friday, October 30 at 8PM EST, and scary video games on Boniello's Twitch channel.



"I knew it was going to be a weird Halloween, just as everything else has been weird this year," Feldman said. "Halloween's my favorite holiday, though, so I wanted to make sure everyone (myself included) felt like they had a party to go to all month-long. This special, though, is the BIG party. It's part-concert, part-musical, part-variety show...it has a hybrid vibe of everything we've been doing this year, and I wouldn't have it any other way."

"My Halloween Friends" will premiere on Feldman's YouTube channel at midnight on Saturday, October 31st

