Andrew Barth Feldman, Isabelle McCalla and More to Take Part in BOOKS ON BROADWAY

Join them for a musical extravaganza as they answer questions and sing some theatre favorites!

Mar. 4, 2021  
Hindi's Libraries has announced their upcoming event, Books on Broadway, a virtual Broadway themed party being hosted by Broadway Sings. Guest stars include: Ginna Claire Mason, Andrew Barth Feldman, Ben Fankauser and Isabelle McCalla. Join them for a musical extravaganza as they answer questions and sing some theatre favorites!

The program includes:

Performances and Q&A sessions
Hindi's Libraries Trivia
Broadway Games
AND MORE!

Please note that they are only permitted 50 guests at the event, so tickets are (semi) limited.

Hindi's Libraries is a 501c3 international nonprofit that donates new and gently used children's books all over the world, spanning across 50 states, Israel, India, Puerto Rico and Africa. Books are sent to recipients, completely free of charge, as the nonprofit absorbs all fees associated with shipping. Since our inception in 2018, we've collected more than 120,000 books and partnered with 400 organizations worldwide. All books are dedicated in memory of Dr. Hindi Krinsky, 32 year old educator and mother of 5 who suddenly passed away in August of 2018 due to complications from Crohn's disease. www.hindislibraries.com

GET TICKETS HERE!


