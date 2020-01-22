Amy Hayes Returns To HONEY FITZ At The Stonewall Inn
Amy Hayes returns to Honey Fitz for the fifth public reading of this new full length drama by up-and-coming playwright Justin McDevitt.
Monday February 3 at 8pm at The Stonewall Inn. Please RSVP to honeyfitztheplay@gmail.com.
HONEY FITZ is closing and only a handful of its remaining customers have even bothered to say goodbye: Bill and Charlene, divorced but reunited to settle family business; Patrick and Ginny, having one last nightcap before they marry in the morning; and Mick, the sardonic bartender with his own secrets kept tight in his pockets. Tomorrow, the demolition begins, but they find it impossible to leave the bar, and each other.
Starring: Jackie McKenna, Mark Lanham, Amy Hayes, Mason Thomas Hensley, and Cheryl Mullings
JUSTIN MCDEVITT is a writer originally from Boston. His plays include HONEY FITZ (TNC Dream Up Festival 2019, Theatre at St. John's workshop 2019, Theater for the New City reading 2018), THE HAPPY (Cloudbusting Productions 2018), TELL ME HOW I DID (CP 2018), SUBMISSION (CP 2018, Theater for the New City reading 2017, Rapidfire Bootleg Theater 2015, Gallatin Theatre Troupe 2013), and THE TRUE MARTINI (Midwinter Madness Festival 2014). He wrote and directed the cabaret shows THREE TALL QUEENS (The Duplex Cabaret Theatre 2019) and WHAT ABOUT US: LIVING WITH LYMPHEDEMA (The Duplex Cabaret 2018-2019), benefiting the Lymphatic Education and Research Network. Justin is a graduate of New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study where he concentrated on the intersections of madness and depression in theater. justinwritesplays.com
