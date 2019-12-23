Amy Grant, Brad Paisley & More Will Sing on Michael Feinstein's 'Gershwin Country' Album
What happens when the repertoire of George Gershwin goes country? We're about to find out, thanks to Michael Feinstein. According to Forbes, the music man has already recorded an album in Nashville, titled Gershwin Country, which will be released soon by Concord. Artists featured on the album, which was executive produced by Liza Minnelli, include Lee Ann Womack, Brad Paisley, Amy Grant, Lyle Lovett, Ronnie Milsap, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss and Rosanne Cash.
"For me, the last bastion of great interpreters of lyrics is Nashville artists-they sing songs that tell stories," Feinstein told Forbes. "The Gershwin repertoire lends itself particularly well to reinterpretation in the country style."
Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.
Click here to find out more about Feinstein's upcoming shows at Feinstein's/54 Below.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
