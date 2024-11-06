Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Present Holiday Performance in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre will present their 2024 Holiday Performance on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 7pm in their new home studio at 412 Broadway, 2nd Floor, Tribeca, NYC. Tickets are free! Spots are limited - reserve here. https://amandaselwyndance.org/holiday-performance/

Join Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre for a short performance of their developing work: Awaken. Awaken will premiere in full from May 8-10, 2025 at New York Live Arts for their 25th Anniversary Performance Season. The performance will be followed by a reception.

Awaken will weave original material with resonant choreography from Selwyn's 25 years of rich repertory. The piece will explore the struggle between distraction, a quest for certainty, and living in an embodied present. Selwyn's athletic choreography will dramatize the complexities of staying grounded, connected, and present in a modern world of endless distraction, consumerism, and convenience. Shifting sections of the work will zero in on our relationship with ambiguity, control, trust, overthinking, vulnerability, and resilience.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression in a rich and abstract collage. Through an interplay between athletic and articulate motion, we present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Founded in 2000, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has presented over 130 productions at NYC venues including Baruch Performing Arts Center, Tribeca Performing Arts Center, New York Live Arts, Dance Theatre Workshop, Dance New Amsterdam, Danspace Project, Ailey Citigroup Theater, The Kumble Theater, John Jay College, and Mark Morris Dance Center. The company has been presented twice at Jacob's Pillow, at Westfest, DUMBO Dance Festival, Dixon Place, Dance Teacher Summit, COOL NY, Movement Research, Wassaic Project, and Pushing Progress Series. Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre has tours to festivals, presents open rehearsals, interactive performance events and workshops, and offers arts education programming through Notes in Motion to students and families in the NYC public schools. For more information, visit www.amandaselwyndance.org.