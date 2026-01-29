Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Host Fifth Annual FOOTPRINTS Dance Festival in 2026

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre announces the Fifth Annual Footprints Dance Festival, scheduled for March 12-14, 2026 at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio.

Footprints Dance Festival is a multi-day dance festival that will celebrate the work of emerging and established choreographers. Curated by Amanda Selwyn, this festival will showcase innovative dance works with a strong theatrical aesthetic. See below for a full schedule.

Program A | Thursday, March 12 - 7 p.m. & Saturday, March 14 - 6:30 p.m.

Yoke | Choreography by Renay Aumiller

Creation Story | Choreography by Zev Haworth

Threads of Her | Choreography by Kathryn Green

Torrent | Choreography by Kat Reese

The Wind of our Walking | Choreography by Gemma Leary, Alexandra DiCastro, Emmett Higgins

What Now? | Choreography by Anna Stribrny

Exposed excerpt | Choreography by Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre

Program B | Friday, March 13 - 7 p.m. & Saturday, March 14 - 8:30 p.m.

Opportunity | Choreography by Obremski/Works

Pearl | Choreography by Thomas Hogan

Iliocostal | Choreography by Jack Randel

re: currents | Choreography by Destiny Nguyen

This Version of You | Choreography by Kaley Pruitt Dance

Exposed excerpt | Choreography by Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, they present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.