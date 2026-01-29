 tracker
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Host Fifth Annual FOOTPRINTS Dance Festival in 2026

By: Jan. 29, 2026
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Host Fifth Annual FOOTPRINTS Dance Festival in 2026 Image

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre announces the Fifth Annual Footprints Dance Festival, scheduled for March 12-14, 2026 at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio.

Footprints Dance Festival is a multi-day dance festival that will celebrate the work of emerging and established choreographers. Curated by Amanda Selwyn, this festival will showcase innovative dance works with a strong theatrical aesthetic. See below for a full schedule.

Program A | Thursday, March 12 - 7 p.m. & Saturday, March 14 - 6:30 p.m.

  • Yoke | Choreography by Renay Aumiller

  • Creation Story | Choreography by Zev Haworth

  • Threads of Her | Choreography by Kathryn Green

  • Torrent | Choreography by Kat Reese

  • The Wind of our Walking | Choreography by Gemma Leary, Alexandra DiCastro, Emmett Higgins

  • What Now? | Choreography by Anna Stribrny

  • Exposed excerpt | Choreography by Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre

Program B | Friday, March 13 - 7 p.m. & Saturday, March 14 - 8:30 p.m.

  • Opportunity | Choreography by Obremski/Works

  • Pearl | Choreography by Thomas Hogan

  • Iliocostal | Choreography by Jack Randel

  • re: currents | Choreography by Destiny Nguyen

  • This Version of You | Choreography by Kaley Pruitt Dance

  • Exposed excerpt | Choreography by Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, they present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.




