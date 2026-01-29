Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Host Fifth Annual FOOTPRINTS Dance Festival in 2026

Footprints Dance Festival is a multi-day dance festival that will celebrate the work of emerging and established choreographers.
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre announces the Fifth Annual Footprints Dance Festival, scheduled for March 12-14, 2026 at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio.
Footprints Dance Festival is a multi-day dance festival that will celebrate the work of emerging and established choreographers. Curated by Amanda Selwyn, this festival will showcase innovative dance works with a strong theatrical aesthetic. See below for a full schedule.
Yoke | Choreography by Renay Aumiller
Creation Story | Choreography by Zev Haworth
Threads of Her | Choreography by Kathryn Green
Torrent | Choreography by Kat Reese
The Wind of our Walking | Choreography by Gemma Leary, Alexandra DiCastro, Emmett Higgins
What Now? | Choreography by Anna Stribrny
Exposed excerpt | Choreography by Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre
Opportunity | Choreography by Obremski/Works
Pearl | Choreography by Thomas Hogan
Iliocostal | Choreography by Jack Randel
re: currents | Choreography by Destiny Nguyen
This Version of You | Choreography by Kaley Pruitt Dance
The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, they present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.
