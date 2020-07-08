Amanda Kloots Says of Husband Nick Cordero, 'Words Can't Describe How Much I Will Miss Him'

On Sunday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 days in the hospital.

Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, talked to PEOPLE about what their relationship was like, and how much she misses him.

"My husband was a very special man," Kloots told PEOPLE in this week's issue. "He was everyone's friend. We taught each other things, challenging each other to grow. We loved to sing and dance wherever we were. Just looking at him doing the simplest things would bring a smile to my face."

"As a husband I don't think a day went by that he didn't say to me, 'I'm the luckiest'," she said. "Words can't describe how much I will miss him, his presence, his voice. I'm heartbroken."

In late March 2020, Cordero was admitted to Cedar-Sinai and after a number of false-negatives, was diagnosed with COVID-19. Due to his advanced condition, doctors placed him in a medically induced coma in order to begin an aggressive treatment, including putting him on a ventilator.

Despite eventually being declared coronavirus-free, he continued to battle infections, unstable blood pressure, and other complications. During his treatment, Kloots shared the ups and downs of Cordero's battle against the coronavirus on social media.

