Alyssa Milano Will Join the Broadway Cast of CHICAGO Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway company of Chicago will welcome actress Alyssa Milano (“Who’s The Boss,” “Charmed”) making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, September 16, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre.

She will play an 8-week limited engagement through Sunday, November 10, 2024. Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical in Broadway history. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ChicagoTheMusical.com.

“I could not be more excited to be getting back to my roots in musical theater," Milano said. "When I was 8 and first joined the national touring company for Annie, I never could have imagined the 40+ year career ahead of me. To finally be making my Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart in the iconic musical Chicago and to stand on the shoulders of such honorable lineage is all that a little girl who loved to sing and dance and make people smile could have ever dreamt of. I can’t wait to hit the stage.”

About Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano has spent almost her entire life in the public eye since joining the national touring company for Annie at the age of 8. On stage, Milano starred in Tender Offer (Ensemble Studio Theater), a one-act play written by Wendy Wasserstein, All Night Long by American playwright John O'Keefe (Second Stage and directed by Andre Gregory), and the first American musical adaptation of Jane Eyre. She also produced and starred in a Los Angeles production of Butterflies Are Free. Her most recent film, Netflix’ “Brazen” accrued over 94 million viewing hours in its first month of release. She also starred in “Insatiable” for the streaming giant, as “Coralee,” the social climbing wife of a disgraced lawyer/beauty pageant coach. Prior to that, she was seen in their hit series, “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” opposite Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Ian Black, and Judah Friedlander. Her weekly podcast, “Sorry Not Sorry,” tackles social, political and cultural issues from the perspective of unapologetic guests while highlighting activists doing amazing things and grassroots efforts throughout the country. Guests on the podcast have includedPresident-Elect Joe Biden, Congressman Ro Khanna, Frances Fisher, David Frum, Congresswoman Jayapal, Rep. Adam Schiff, Erin Brokovitch, Stacey Abrams, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Tarana Burke, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Andrew Yang, Sen. Ted Cruz and many more. Milano received critical acclaim for her most recent book, “Sorry Not Sorry,” a collection of essays about her life, career, and the humanitarian work at the heart of it all (Dutton). She co-authored the NY Times Bestseller “Hope: Project Middle School,” “Hope: Project Animal Rescue,” “Hope: Project Class President “and “Hope: Project Go Green.” The books center on “Hope,” a spunky 11-year-old girl who seeks to create change in her community. As an activist, Milano chooses to shine a spotlight on causes that matter deeply to her. Her advancement of #MeToo sparked a viral movement of women fighting against sexual harassment and assault. She is active on the ERA Coalition’s Advisory Council. She is also the ACLU’s Ambassador for Reproductive Rights. In the wake of the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, Alyssa became one of the founders of NoRA, a coalition dedicated to combating the NRA money in political campaigns so that common sense gun reform can be enacted. For 20 years, she has been a UNICEF National Ambassador. Milano starred on the hit series “Charmed” for nine years. The show’s international appeal has brought it to more than 100 territories around the world. She began her television career on ABC’s “Who’s The Boss,” which at the height of its popularity was watched by 30 million viewers per week. She also starred on “Melrose Place” and the ABC series, “Mistresses,” as well as serving as the host and a judge on Lifetime’s “Project Runway All Stars.” Additionally, she has appeared in over 25 films.