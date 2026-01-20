Photos: Robin de Jesús, Mary Testa and More in Rehearsals for NIGHT SIDE SONGS

Lincoln Center Theater has revealed the complete cast and creative team for the new musical Night Side Songs, written by The Lazours who are reuniting with Lortel and Obie Award-winning director Taibi Magar, as rehearsals commence today. See photos of rehearsals here!

Night Side Songs will star Robin de Jesús as ‘Dr. Henry Verlaine / Lillian Jones / Uncle Jere,’ Brooke Ishibashi as ‘Yasmine,’ Jonathan Raviv as ‘Frank,’ Mary Testa as ‘Desirée / Prudence of Dursley,’ and Kris Saint-Louis as ‘Pilgrim / Nurse / Harris Reading.’ Performances will begin on Saturday, February 14th, with an official opening night set for Sunday, March 1 at LCT’s Claire Tow Theater.

The creative team for Night Side Songs includes Alex Bechtel (Music Direction), Matt Saunders (Set Design), Jason Goodwin (Costume Design), Amith Chandrashaker (Lighting Design), Justin Stasiw (Sound Design), Taylor Williams and The Telsey Office (Casting), and Elizabeth Emanuel (Stage Manager), with the score developed with Madeline Benson.

Night Side Songs is about the small human connections that make up the vast tapestry of our lives. Inspired by Susan Sontag’s insight that “illness is the night side of life,” this transformative new musical brings us together to explore how song heals us and empowers our spirits.

With a stirring folk score by the acclaimed duo The Lazours and visionary direction by Taibi Magar, Night Side Songs amplifies the voices of those who navigate the complexities of health—patients, caregivers, and medical professionals alike. What emerges is a moving portrait of how we show up for one another. How love can be the most powerful medicine. Night Side Songs reminds us of the strength we find in community, and the healing that happens when we truly listen.

Photo credit: Ali Wonderly



The company of Night Side Songs

