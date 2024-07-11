Alyssa Fox Will Be Final Elsa On Disney's FROZEN Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Original Broadway cast member Alyssa Fox will join the Frozen North American tour as Elsa. Fox on Friday, August 2 at First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, WA. She will close out the tour when the production wraps up in September.

Fox opened on Broadway as Elsa Standby in the original Broadway cast when the show premiered at the St. James Theatre in March 2018. She played the entire Broadway run and performed the show’s thrilling finale on GMA3. She comes to the Frozen tour fresh from her stint on Broadway in Wicked where she performed as Elphaba during the show’s high-profile 20th anniversary celebration.

Alyssa Fox joins current cast members Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna), Jeremy Davis (Olaf), Nicholas Edwards (Kristoff), Preston Perez (Hans), Evan Duff (Weselton), Collin Baja and Dan Plehal (alternating as Sven), Avelyn Lena Choi and Savannah Lumar (alternating as Young Elsa) and Norah Nunes and Emma Origenes (alternating as Young Anna).

Frozen also features Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Jack Brewer, Reese Britts, Kristen Smith Davis, Sarah Dearstyne, Leigh-Ann Esty, Michael Everett, Jason Goldston, Natalie Goodin, Michael Allan Haggerty, Dustin Layton, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michaela Marfori, Brian Martin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Katie Mariko Murray, Renée Reid, Naomi Rodgers, Sammy Schechter, Nick Silverio, Daniel Switzer and Natalie Wisdom.

The North American tour of Frozen is currently playing through July 21 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, CAN, with upcoming engagements at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, WA (July 24 – August 4) and the Morrison Center in Boise, ID (August 7 – 18). The tour will play its closing engagement at the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts in San Jose, CA (August 21 – September 1).

At the time of closing, the tour will have played 1,225 performances, over 162 weeks in 62 cities since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019 and been seen by over 2.6 million guests.

There are currently five productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London, Hamburg and Scheveningen, The Netherlands. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.