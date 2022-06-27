Alison Leiby's OH GOD, A SHOW ABOUT ABORTION Adds LA & NY Performances

Oh God, A Show About Abortion has announced additional performances in Los Angeles and New York. Following its previously announced extension through June 30, Alison Leiby's comedy will play two performances at Largo in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022, then return to the Cherry Lane Theatre in New York on August 8 for a 15-performance encore through August 26, 2022.

Presented by Ilana Glazer ("Broad City," "The Afterparty") and directed by Lila Neugebauer (The Wolves, The Waverly Gallery).



The August performance schedule for Oh God will be Monday through Friday at 7pm.



Alison Leiby's summer started with a bang and ended with a visit to Planned Parenthood. In between, she had two root canals, one very scary trip to the "Fertility" section of a Missouri CVS, and a dozen or so meltdowns about what to wear to an abortion, naturally. In her new show, Alison walks through the stupid minutiae, the backwards practices, and the surprising perspective that comes with exercising your reproductive rights.



Oh God, A Show About Abortion is produced by Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia, Bad Robot Live and Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment. The production features lighting design by Amina Alexander and sound design by Margaret Montagna.



The Cherry Lane Theatre is located at 38 Commerce St, New York, NY 10014.

Photo credit: Mindy Tucker