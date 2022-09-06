Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alise Morales Presents THE GIRL WHO LIVED at The Kraine Theater This Month

The performance is on September 29.

Sep. 06, 2022  

"The Girl Who Lived" is a dynamic new one woman show from comedian Alise Morales (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Betches) that uses personal storytelling, offbeat characters, and even stop motion animation to delve deep into Morales' love of the wizarding world, despite its flaws. From a devoted, fanfiction-writing member of the fandom to disappointed forever fan, Morales hilariously chronicles how her love for the series has evolved over the years and unpacks how we react when heroes disappoint us. With a live sorting ceremony (Morales is a professional) to appearances from the wizarding world's most beloved characters (played by some of your NYC comedy favorites) this show is a love letter to millennial cringe in all its forms. And before you ask: yes, she's a Gryffindor.

Featuring an opening set by Jake Cornell, fresh off his multi-star run at Edinburgh Fringe.

Date: 9/29 7PM ET

Price: $10-$15 (livestream and next-day-watch tickets also available)

Where: The Kraine Theater 85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003

What: Comedian Alise Morales has always been a Harry Potter nerd. From touring the country as the Sorting Hat for an unauthorized adult Harry Potter convention to the 39-chapter fanfiction she wrote in high school, her love of the wizarding world runs deep. So what do you do when the creator of something you love goes off the rails, and now gen-z thinks you're cringe? She's not sure. But as card-carrying Gryffindor, she's brave enough to wade through all the complicated feelings and talk about it. Featuring a live sorting ceremony, fanfiction readings, special guest appearances, and an opening set by TikTok's own Jake Cornell! You may not have gotten your Hogwarts letter, but this is the next best thing.



