Alias Smith & Jones and The Button Men Bring Live Blues to the Shrine in Harlem

The performance is on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Alias Smith & Jones and The Button Men Bring Live Blues to the Shrine in Harlem

New York City-based blues favorites Alias Smith & Jones (Sal Carolei and Renee´ Flemings) will bring some classic blues tunes and soulful originals from their latest CD "Hit and Run" to Harlem-based multimedia arts and culture venue The Shrine (2271 Adam Clayton Powell Jr Blvd, ) in Manhattan at 8:00pm on Friday, March 24, 2023. Free admission, suggested donation $10. Patrons must be 21 years of age or older (with valid ID) and proof of vaccination is required for entry. For more information, go to shrinenyc.com or call (212) 690-7807.


Formerly known as Renee and The Derelicts, Flemings (vocals) and Carolei (harp) will be joined at the show by The Button Men: Paul Bauman (guitar), Wil Saint (drums) and Ron Raymond. (bass). In their earlier "Derelicts" format , Sal and Renee recorded three CDs of original and cover songs received airplay in Italy, France and across the United States and led to live shows at venues throughout the metropolitan area including Terra Blues, The Metropolitan Room and The Greene Space as part of WNYC Battle of the Boroughs competition. As Alias Smith & Jones they have played at The Naumberg Bandshell in Central Park and as guest artists at C-Boys Heartbeat and Soul (Austin, TX w/Paul Ocher), B.B. Kings (New York and New Orleans), The Iridium, Winstons and Blues Dance New York.

Shrine World Music Venue is located on 133rd Street and can be reached by taking the #2 or #3 subway to 135th Street or the M2 bus in Manhattan For more Alias Smith and Jones information - including audio samples, downloads, videos and merchandise - go to: aliassmithandjonesnyc.com or contact: akasmithjones@gmail.com




