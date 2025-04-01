Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy to Join HADESTOWN on Broadway

Bourzgui and Molloy will join the cast beginning Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy will join the cast of Hadestown on Broadway beginning Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Most recently seen as the titular role in last season’s Tony Award nominated revival of The Who’s Tommy, Bourgzgui will take over the role of ‘Orpheus.’ Known for voicing the Thai version of Disney’s Moana and winning “Thailand’s Got Talent,” Molloy will take over the role of ‘Eurydice.’ They will succeed Carlos Valdes and Hailey Kilgore respectively, who will both take their final bow in the production on Sunday, May 4, 2025.
Hadestown is in its 6th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre, and is now in its 2nd year in the West End (returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour has just completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run, and productions in Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam will open this Spring.
Hadestown currently stars Daniel Breaker as Hermes, Merle Dandridge as Persephone, Tom Hewitt as Hades, Hailey Kilgore as Eurydice, and Carlos Valdes as Orpheus, They are joined by Marla Louissant Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy H. Lee, Sydney Parra and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Brandon Cameron, KC Dela Cruz, Tara Jackson, Alex Lugo, Max Kumangai, and Tanner Ray Wilson.
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.