Alexandra Billings Joins WICKED as Madame Morrible Tonight

Beginning performances tonight, January 20, 2020, Alexandra Billings, from the hit show, "Transparent," will assume the role of Madame Morrible in the Broadway production of Wicked.

Ms. Billings will join a cast which currently includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose. Nancy Opel played her final performance as Madame Morrible on Sunday, January 19.

In addition to her role as Davina on "Transparent," Alexandra Billings' television and film credits include "Goliath," "How to Get Away With Murder," "Grey's Anatomy," "From School Boy to Showgirl: The Alexandra Billings Story," Paddleton and Valley of Bones.

She was last on Broadway in The Nap, and her additional theater credits include S/He & Me, Seussical, Berlin Circle, A Doll's House, Trojan Woman, Gypsy, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, Time to Burn, and Hamlet! The Musical! Alexandra has received the HRC Visibility Award, Rainbow Spirit Award, Chicago Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame, After Dark Award, and Joseph Jefferson Award. She is a professor of theater arts at USC and a Viewpoints Associate at Steppenwolf Theatre.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."





