Alex Brightman, Kelli O'Hara, Daphne Rubin-Vega & More to Take Part in Paul Rudd's 9th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit

SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young has announced that Paul Rudd's 9th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 7:00pm. The event, which raises funds in support of SAY's life-changing programming for young people who stutter, will take place at Bowlero Chelsea Piers in New York City, and promises to be a star-studded night of beautiful music, great friends, special performances, and bowling fun. The 8th Annual Event was all the way back in 2019.

In addition, to host Paul Rudd, celebrity friends currently scheduled to attend include David Alan Basche, Everett Bradley, Alex Brightman, Cara Buono, Geneva Carr, Alec Chambers, Maddie Corman, Dominic Fumusa, Jenna Leigh Green, Seth Herzog, Andy Karl, Richard Kind, Tom Kitt, Ilana Levine, Greg Naughton, Kelli O'Hara, Orfeh, Alysia Reiner, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Ben Shenkman and many more, joined by the kids of SAY.

Proceeds from Paul Rudd's Annual Bowling Benefit will help SAY provide vital programming for kids and teens who stutter, including Camp SAY, a 2-week summer camp, speech therapy, and Confident Voices creative arts curriculum. 'As SAY continues to provide our life-changing, and life-saving, programs through challenging times, we look to our incredible community of supporters and friends, like Paul Rudd. This Bowling Benefit raises crucial funds, and it's been three long years since we've been able to gather this way! The funds raised will allow us to help so many children from families-in-need.' says SAY's Executive Director, Noah Cornman.

Paul Rudd discovered SAY while preparing to portray a person who stutters in Three Days of Rain on Broadway. Rudd was coached by SAY Founder Taro Alexander, and, inspired by the unique and transformative programs SAY offers children and teens who stutter, became an active advocate for the organization. In addition to hosting this annual benefit, Paul Rudd has emceed SAY's Spring Gala, performed with the kids in Confident Voices programming, and joined SAY's Board of Trustees in 2007, noting, 'I have seen so many amazing kids who stutter discover confidence and self-worth because SAY teaches them that they have a voice that deserves to be heard.' Paul also is an Executive Producer, along with Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, and Blue Jays All-Star Outfielder George Springer, of the Award-Winning Documentary about SAY, "My Beautiful Stutter."

Over 70 million people stutter worldwide, including 5% of all children. 'Young people who stutter often face daily ridicule, teasing and bullying, and resort to silence to hide their stutter. Many will withdraw from peers, teachers, and society, leaving them feeling isolated and alone,' adds Travis Robertson, SAY's Vice President and Camp Director. 'Events like Paul Rudd's Bowling Benefit help kids and teens understand that nothing should hold them back from anything they dream of doing.'

The Stuttering Association for the Young is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides support, advocacy and life-changing experiences for young people who stutter, ages 8-18. Since 2001, SAY has offered comprehensive and innovative programs that address the physical, social, and emotional impacts of stuttering. Through summer camp, regional day camps, speech therapy and creative arts programming, SAY builds a community of acceptance, friendship, and encouragement where young people who stutter can develop the confidence and communication skills they need to thrive. This year alone, SAY will award over $1,800,000 in financial aid to families-in-need. To date, no child has ever been turned away due to a family's inability to pay.

To learn more about SAY and purchase tickets to Paul Rudd's 9th Annual All-Star Bowling benefit, visit SAY.org/RuddBowling/.