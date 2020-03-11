Alex Brightman And Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Announce 2020 Drama League Award Nominees On April 16

Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, the current lead actors in the hit Broadway musical Beetlejuice, will announce the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. The announcement event takes place on Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sardi's (234 West 44th Street, 4th Floor) and will be streamed live via BroadwayWorld.com.

Alex Brightman is a writer and Tony-nominated actor who has been seen on Broadway in School of Rock, Matilda, Big Fish, Wicked, Glory Days; on TV in "Documentary Now!," "SMILF," "Important Things With Demetri Martin"; and in one horror film where he was brutally murdered on a toilet. His musical writing credits include It's Kind of a Funny Story (Universal Theatrical), The Whipping Boy and Make Me Bad, all with his writing partner Drew Gasparini. His newest plays, We Left It Here and Everything Is Fine, were both presented in New York City in 2019. @ABrightmonster

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer is a proud Jew-rican born in NYC. Broadway: Something Rotten!, Elf, Sondheim on Sondheim, Legally Blonde (Clarence Derwent Award), A Catered Affair (Drama Desk nomination) and Hairspray. Off-Broadway: The Robber Bridegroom (Lucille Lortel Award, Drama League and Astaire award nominations), Gigantic (Lucille Lortel nomination), ROOMS: A Rock Romance, (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Memory Show, Nobody Loves You, The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Drama Desk nomination) and others. TV: "Difficult People," "Kevin Can Wait," "Younger," "Vinyl," "Law & Order: SVU". Solo shows: Burn It to the Ground and Beautiful Disaster. Leslie-Kritzer.com @lesliekritzer

The nominations announcement kicks off a month of celebration leading up to the 86th Annual Drama League Awards Ceremony and Luncheon. The Awards event includes a VIP cocktail reception, seated luncheon, and the awards presentation, and will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Marriott Marquis Times Square's Broadway Ballroom (1535 Broadway).

The Drama League Awards Event Chair is Bonnie Comley, 1st Vice-President of The Drama League and co-founder of BroadwayHD.

First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. The Drama League Awards recognize distinguished productions, performances, and exemplary career achievements. The first Drama League Award was for Distinguished Performance and was presented to Katharine Cornell in 1935. Since then, the Distinguished Performance Award has been given to a roster of theater legends such as Bryan Cranston, Glenda Jackson, Ben Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chita Rivera, Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Mark Rylance, Alfred Molina, Geoffrey Rush, Liam Neeson, Hugh Jackman, Patti LuPone, Glenn Close, Liev Schreiber, Harvey Fierstein, Cherry Jones, Alec Guinness, James Earl Jones, Helen Hayes, Jeremy Irons, Mary-Louise Parker, Sir Ian McKellen, Bernadette Peters, Christopher Plummer, and more.

Tables of ten are also available, as are ad spaces in the event journal.

Join The Drama League's membership program today at the Angel Level or above to access year-round benefits, including voting privileges in the 2021 Drama League Awards!





