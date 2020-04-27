Alex Boniello Releases New Single 'Pigeons'
Alex Boniello has released a new original song today entitled Pigeons!
Alex had begun working on a full length EP after he wrapped his two year run in Dear Evan Hansen, but the stay-at-home orders amidst the Covid-19 pandemic took him and his collaborators out of the studio to focus on the safety of themselves and loved ones. Unfortunately, this left Boniello's EP about 80% complete.
Alex allowed himself time to take some time to step back, but he and his music producer, Emanuel Ayvas began to feel the urge to create, and Pigeons was brought into existence! Pigeons is a completely original song written and created from Boniello and Ayvas's respective apartments.
Follow this link to listen to "Pigeons" on various streaming platforms!
As an actor, Boniello has been seen as Connor Murphy in the Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen Other Broadway: V/O Moritz in Deaf West Theatre's Tony nominated revival of Spring Awakening. Other theatre: Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 Chump Street (This American Life/BAM); Stilyagi (Vassar/NYSAF), Million Dollar Quartet (Papermill Playhouse); Cruel Intentions the Musical (LPR), Brooklynite (Vineyard Theater); Here's Hoover! (Abrons Arts Center); I Am Harvey Milk (Lincoln Center); and the national tour of Green Day's American Idiot. Select TV: Marvel's "Jessica Jones," "Happyish," "Welcome to Greenpoint," "Saturday Night Live." Film: Alt Space, Contest, Detachment.
