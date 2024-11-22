Alan Menken's SPELLBOUND Soundtrack Debuts with Rachel Zegler, Nathan Lane, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new Alan Menken animated musical has hit Netflix and, with it comes a soundtrack album featuring vocals from Rachel Zegler, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, Jenifer Lewis, John Lithgow, and more. Listen to the new songs below and check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Menken and lyricist Glenn Slater HERE.

Spellbound is out now on Netflix, featuring Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Nathan Lane, Tituss Burgess, Olga Merediz, and Javier Bardem.

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.

Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson with an original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. The movie is written by Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin and Julia Miranda and produced by John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bruce Anderson and Linda Woolverton for Skydance Animation.