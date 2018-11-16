Al Roker Bids Farewell to the WAITRESS Diner Sunday, November 18

Al Roker will play his final performance in the Broadway smash Waitress this Sunday evening November 18. He made his Broadway debut as "Joe" in the show in October and will pass the pie to June Squibb, when "Joe" turns to "Josie" on Tuesday November 19. Waitress producer Barry Weissler said, "We have loved having Al join the 47th Street's most popular pie shop. He has brought so much joy to the cast, crew and audience."

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress currently stars Nicolette Robinson as Jenna, Benny Elledge (Cal), NaTasha Yvette Williams (Becky), Adam Shapiro(Ogie), Drew Gehling (Dr. Pomatter), Katie Lowes (Dawn), Ben Thompson (Earl), Mariam Bedigan and London Skye Gilliam (Lulu), Tyrone Davis, Jr., Matt DeAngelis, Law Terrell Dunford, Molly Hager, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Anastacia McCleskey, andStephanie Torns.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

