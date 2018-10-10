Al Roker And Nicolette Robinson Extend In WAITRESS On Broadway

Hold the check! The producers of Broadway's Waitress announced today that both Al Roker and Nicolette Robinson will extend their stays at the most popular diner on 47th Street through November 18.

Sara Bareilles, the show's composer and lyricist, said this about Nicolette, "The poise, grace, humor, fire, quiet generosity, and insane vocals THAT GOT APPLAUSE IN THE MIDDLE OF SONGS... Nicolette is the real deal. Don't miss this jewel who is telling this story with such truth and grit. We are so lucky. May YOU all be so lucky".

Mr. Roker said, "The cast and crew at the Brooks Atkinson are obviously gluttons for punishment or have a sadistic streak, so they asked me to stick around for another week."

Nicolette Robinson is currently making her Broadway debut in Waitress. She appeared Off-Broadway at Second Stage Theater in the new musical, Invisible Thread, directed by Tony Award winner, Diane Paulus. Invisible Thread began its life as Witness Uganda at the A.R.T, in which Robinson also starred. She starred in the Off-Broadway production of Brooklynite at the Vineyard Theatre, directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer. She co-starred in Barrington Stage Company's A Little More Alive, with book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire, and directed by Tony Award nominee Sheryl Kaller. On television, Robinson plays Jane on Showtime's Golden Globe Award-winning drama series "The Affair." She has also appeared on "Hart of Dixie," "Unforgettable," "Perfect Couples," and "Cold Case," among others. Nicolette received the Princess Grace Award for Theater and is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles School of Theater, Film, & Television.

Al Roker is best known as the weather and feature anchor on NBC News' TODAY Show, and has a slew of other credits to his name including bestselling author, recipient of the American Meteorological Society's prestigious Seal of Approval, a Daytime Emmy Award and two Guinness World Records. Since 1985, he has co-hosted for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center and co-hosts The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Rose Bowl Parade and numerous NBC specials. His "Lend a Hand Today" initiative has taken him across the country and raised millions to help small charities. Mr. Roker's eponymous entertainment company develops and produces programming for numerous networks.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of a loveless marriage with her husband Earl. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress currently stars Nicolette Robinson, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Lenne Klingaman, Drew Gehling, Ben Thompson, Al Roker, Benny Elledge, Alex Wyse, Mariam Bedigian,Tyrone Davis, Jr., Law Terrell Dunford, Andrew Fitch, London Skye Gilliam, Molly Hager, Tiffany Denise Hobbs, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Anastacia McCleskey, Stephanie Torns and Dan Tracy.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Mr. Roker will not be in performances on November 9, 10 and 11.

Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

