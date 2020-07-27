Aisha And Darius DeHaas Join THE EARLY SET With Gabrielle Stravelli!

Gabrielle Stravelli welcomes Aisha and Darius DeHaas to "The Early Set" this Wednesday, July 29, at 6PM EDT, to discuss the siblings' multi-faceted careers in jazz, theater, television, film and in clubs and concert halls.

Aisha DeHaas received the 2020 Bistro Award for her artistry as a jazz vocalist and has made numerous headlining appearances at Birdland Jazz Club in New York City. She has appeared in five Broadway shows including Caroline or Change and Rent and starred as Medda Larkin in the national tour of Disney's Newsies as well as the live movie version.

Darius DeHaas voices the character of Shy Baldwin on the hit Netflix series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He has headlined Birdland Jazz Club and two shows dedicated to the music of Billy Strayhorn and of Stevie Wonder for Lincoln Center's American Songbook Series. He has appeared in six Broadway musicals including Shuffle Along and Marie Christine.

The siblings will also discuss the jazz royalty from which they are descended: Mother Geraldine Bey appeared in Broadway musicals and has been a major voice on the Chicago jazz scene for decades, as well as being a member of the ground-breaking vocal jazz trio Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters. With her brother, jazz icon Andy Bey, and sister, Salome Bey, the trio toured the world, playing clubs, concert halls and festivals. Their father Eddie DeHaas is a renowned jazz bassist who has collaborated with Miles Davis, Chet Baker, Chris Connor, Sonny Stitt and many others.

Recent episodes of "The Early Set" have featured intimate conversations and music by vocalists Janis Siegel, (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices); multi-instrumentalist, composer and conductor Damien Sneed; jazz trumpeter and vocalist Benny Bennack III; pianist, vocalist/arranger Billy Stritch; comedian, actress and jazz musician Lea DeLaria; and Japanese jazz flugelhorn player and vocalist TOKU.

"The Early Set" aims to reveal insights into the music-making process. Guests illuminate their creative choices for viewers with a wide range of musical knowledge - from experienced musicians to those just beginning their musical journey as well as music lovers. Each episode also raises funds for a charity chosen by the featured guests, which have included Black Lives Matter; The Ali Forney Center; One More Dog Rescue; Jazz Foundation of America.

Gabrielle Stravelli, celebrated jazz/pop vocalist and songwriter - debuted the online talk show, "The Early Set", featuring conversations with American and international jazz artists Wednesday, June 24. "The Early Set" is a weekly talk show dedicated to the artists who make live jazz (and more) happen in NYC and beyond. The show is produced by singer/actress Julie Garnyé, with the support of Birdland Jazz Club in New York City.

Gabrielle Stravelli's pairing of a jazz artist's musicianship with an ability to interpret lyrics and connect with an audience has led to a richly varied career. She premiered pianist Fred Hersch's song cycle "Rooms of Light", toured the U.S. premiering Wynton Marsalis's "Abyssinian Mass", has headlined international and domestic jazz festivals and regularly leads her quartet in performances at the country's finest jazz clubs and performing arts centers.

"Dream Ago," her 2017 release which consists primarily of original material, received a rare 5- star review from Downbeat Magazine and her 2019 release "Pick Up My Pieces: Gabrielle Stravelli Sings Willie Nelson" was featured by noted music critic Will Friedwald in the WSJ and awarded the 2020 Bistro Award for Outstanding Recording.

A 2014 run of solo shows at New York's Metropolitan Room earned her a career-launching rave review in The New York Times, followed by a second Times rave for a run of shows at Feinstein's/54 Below in 2015. That same year she was chosen for the U.S. State Department's "American Music Abroad" program for which she has performed and taught throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America.

"THE EARLY SET WITH GABRIELLE STRAVELLI" welcomes Aisha and Darius DeHaas Wednesday, July 29, at 6 PM EDT. The show is broadcast live on Youtube.com/GabrielleStravelliMusic and at Facebook.com/GabrielleStravelliMusic.

Visit www.GabrielleStravelli.com/TheEarlySet to see recent episodes.

