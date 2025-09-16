Ailey Celebrates National Dance Day With Museum Of The City Of New York

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ailey will launch its fall season with “Let’s Move: A National Dance Day Celebration” in partnership with the Museum of the City of New York on Saturday, September 20. The free, family-friendly event features two high-energy outdoor dance workshops inspired by the exhibition Urban Stomp: Dreams & Defiance on the Dance Floor, on view through February 2026.

At noon, Katherine Jiménez will teach New York-style mambo basics, followed by a 1:30 p.m. hip hop class with TweetBoogie. Guests are encouraged to stay and explore the exhibition, which highlights 200 years of New York City’s social dance history.

Kids & Teens Fall Session

The Fall 2025 session for Kids & Teens at Ailey Extension begins Sunday, September 21, offering classes for ages 2–17 in ballet, hip hop, and contemporary styles. Students can enroll for the full session or drop in weekly.

Hispanic & Latino Heritage Month Workshops

In honor of Hispanic & Latino Heritage Month (September 15–October 15), Ailey will host a special NY Style Mambo workshop with Katherine Jiménez on Saturday, October 4 at 4 p.m.. The 90-minute class will be followed by a social dance session. Additional weekly offerings include Afro-Brazilian, Afro-Cuban, salsa, mambo, and Zumba, available both online and in-studio at the Joan Weill Center for Dance.

A Chance to Dance with Ailey Extension

Audiences attending Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s 2025 New York City Center holiday engagement (December 3, 2025 – January 4, 2026) will receive a free Ailey Extension class. Ticket holders new to Ailey Extension can redeem their class for any in-studio dance or fitness session taught by leading NYC instructors through January 31, 2026.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at New York City Center

The 2025 holiday season marks the first under new Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack. The engagement will feature five world premieres (Jazz Island, Embrace, Difference Between, Song of the Anchorite, The Holy Blues), the Company Premiere of Medhi Walerski’s Blink of an Eye, and a new production of Judith Jamison’s A Case of You, alongside audience favorites including Alvin Ailey’s Revelations.

Tickets start at $45 and are available at the New York City Center box office, by calling 212-581-1212, or at ailey.org and nycitycenter.org.