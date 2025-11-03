Agile Lens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL VR to Return This Holiday Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This holiday season, prepare to be transported to Victorian London. Agile Lens: Immersive Design will bring back A Christmas Carol VR, the live virtual reality production that has delighted audiences and redefined what a theatrical experience can be. Now in its fifth year, the 2025 production is more seamless and immersive than ever, meticulously crafted and able to run entirely from a Meta Quest 3 headset.

Join us from November 29 through December 21, with a special Christmas Eve all-day stream-a-thon on YouTube. The best part? Tickets are completely free, and the show is easily accessible through the Christmas Carol VR app on the Meta Quest Store. Just head to xmascarolvr.com for details on how to attend.

"What began as an exciting experiment to connect brilliant live actors with audiences in digital space has blossomed into a full-fledged theatrical platform," says Alex Coulombe, co-founder of Agile Lens. "We wanted to use the magic of VR to make you feel up close and personal with the story, and through years of iteration that's exactly what we've achieved."

Prepare to be captivated by the acclaimed performances of Ari Tarr (Scrooge, Dickens, and Others) and Debbie Deer (the Ghosts), whose artistry brings this timeless story to life. This year's production features all-new music by the talented Katherine Beggs, adding another layer of magic to the experience. A Christmas Carol VR began as a collaboration with Actors Theatre of Louisville under the artistic direction of Robert Barry Fleming and has continued to evolve each year through the vision of renowned XR director David Gochfeld.

Following its celebrated appearance at Raindance Immersive Festival 2025, where it earned a nomination for Best Immersive Theatre, A Christmas Carol VR effortlessly brings artists and audience together from around the world.

"We're dedicated to making sure the technology fades into the background, allowing the story and the powerful performances to shine through," said Kevin Laibson, Line Producer and Senior Experience Director at Agile Lens. "Our focus is on delivering an emotionally resonant, live theatrical experience that feels truly present and timeless."

While a desktop interactive version won't be available this year, audiences can fully immerse themselves in the live VR performance or enjoy Agile Lens's beautifully produced YouTube livestreams, expertly captured by in-house cinematographer Jackie Roman. Agile Lens will also be testing a new method to playback the recordings of these live VR performances in their entirety, allowing for a new kind of shared audience experience .