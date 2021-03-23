Advance Tickets Available Now for Staten Island Children's Museum's Reopening

The Staten Island Children's Museum is making plans to reopen its doors on weekends starting Saturday, April 10 with comprehensive new safety precautions, advance online ticketing, changes to the way guests explore the building, and new activities in the exhibits.

"We are really so happy to be ramping up to opening. We have been installing new components to our exhibits including an activity that reveals secrets about airflow, a large scale Kerplunk game, and a slide in House About It. We've also been booking outdoor performances and demonstrations for art and science programming," said Dina Rosenthal, Executive Director of SICM.

Additionally, the staff has been outfitting the Museum to respond to COVID-19 guidelines with new infrastructure such as air filters, touchless sinks and toilets in the 2nd floor bathrooms, and they are soon to replace the water fountains with touchless water bottle filling stations. Other new precautions and procedures now in place include dozens of sanitation gel dispensers throughout the building, one way traffic flow on stairs, and a protective plastic divider at the front desk.

To ensure appropriate social distancing per NYS capacity guidelines, SICM will limit the number of guests visiting each day. Therefore, to ensure admittance, SICM strongly suggests that visitors, including members, book tickets in advance online if possible. All staff and visitors aged 2 years and above are required to wear masks to protect other visitors and staff.

Advance tickets through May 16 are available online at www.sichildrensmuseum.org/tickets. Admission is $8 per person and children under 1 year of age are free. On Saturdays and Sundays, SICM will offer two sessions for two hours each: the first at 10:00 am and the second at 1:00 pm. Between the sessions, the staff will conduct a thorough cleaning of the exhibits and common areas. For more information, please visit www.sichildrensmuseum.org or contact SICM at (718) 273-2060 ext. 150 or info@sichildrensmuseum.org.