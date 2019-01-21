Adam Jacobs, Alton Fitzgerald White,Â Heidi Blickenstaff to Perform at the DISNEY ON BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES
The Epcot International Festival of the Arts, which runs now to February 25, 2019, presents the third annual Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
Every 2 weeks, a different pair of Disney on Broadway stars will perform some of the songs they helped make famous plus other sensational tunes. In 2019, for the first time, this ever-popular series will be presented daily at the America Gardens Theatre throughout the festival. Performances are at 5:30 PM, 6:45 PM and 8:00 PM daily from January 18 to February 25, 2019.
Performers for the concert series include Aladdin's Arielle Jacobs and Adam Jacobs, The Lion King's Kissy Simmons and Alton Fitzgerald White, and The Little Mermaid's Heidi Blickenstaff. See the full list of performers below!
The Epcot International Festival of the Arts is the ultimate celebration of art, entertainment and food, and it features seminars, galleries, and even kid-centric activities. In its third year, this festival is the newest offering from Epcot, which also puts on the Food and Wine Festival in the fall and the Flower and Garden Festival in the spring.
Performances and Dates:
- January 18 to January 19, 2019 - Kerry Butler & Kevin Massey
- January 20 to January 21, 2019 - Meredith Inglesby & Steve Blanchard
- January 22 to January 23, 2019 - Kerry Butler & Kevin Massey
- January 24 to January 25, 2019 - Meredith Inglesby & Steve Blanchard
- January 26, 2019 - Kerry Butler & Kevin Massey
- January 27, 2019 - Meredith Inglesby & Steve Blanchard
- January 28 to January 29, 2019 - Arielle Jacobs & Adam Jacobs
- January 30 to January 31, 2019 - Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee
- February 1 to February 2, 2019 - Arielle Jacobs & Adam Jacobs
- February 3 to February 4, 2019 - Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee
- February 5 to February 6, 2019 - Arielle Jacobs & Adam Jacobs
- February 7 to February 8, 2019 - Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee
- February 9, 2019 - Arielle Jacobs & Adam Jacobs
- February 10, 2019 - Heidi Blickenstaff & Gavin Lee
- February 11 to February 12, 2019 - Ashley Brown & Josh Strickland
- February 13 to February 14, 2019 - Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White
- February 15 to February 16, 2019 - Ashley Brown & Josh Strickland
- February 17 to February 18, 2019 - Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White
- February 19 to February 20, 2019 - Ashley Brown & Josh Strickland
- February 21 to February 22, 2019 - Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White
- February 23, 2019 - Ashley Brown & Josh Strickland
- February 24, 2019 - Kissy Simmons & Alton Fitzgerald White
- February 25, 2019 - Ashley Brown, Josh Strickland, Kissy Simmons, Alton Fitzgerald White