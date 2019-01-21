Adam Jacobs, Alton Fitzgerald White,Â Heidi Blickenstaff to Perform at the DISNEY ON BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts, which runs now to February 25, 2019, presents the third annual Disney on Broadway Concert Series.

Every 2 weeks, a different pair of Disney on Broadway stars will perform some of the songs they helped make famous plus other sensational tunes. In 2019, for the first time, this ever-popular series will be presented daily at the America Gardens Theatre throughout the festival. Performances are at 5:30 PM, 6:45 PM and 8:00 PM daily from January 18 to February 25, 2019.

Performers for the concert series include Aladdin's Arielle Jacobs and Adam Jacobs, The Lion King's Kissy Simmons and Alton Fitzgerald White, and The Little Mermaid's Heidi Blickenstaff. See the full list of performers below!

The Epcot International Festival of the Arts is the ultimate celebration of art, entertainment and food, and it features seminars, galleries, and even kid-centric activities. In its third year, this festival is the newest offering from Epcot, which also puts on the Food and Wine Festival in the fall and the Flower and Garden Festival in the spring.

Performances and Dates:

