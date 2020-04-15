Actors Fund's RAGTIME Reunion Concert Pushed to Fall 2020
Before Broadway shut down last month, the Actors Fund was getting ready to present a very special Ragtime Reunion Concert, previously set for April 27. The benefit concert was slated to star original cast members, including six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald ("Sarah"), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Coalhouse Walker, Jr.") and Peter Friedman ("Tateh").
BroadwayWorld has learned that The Actors Fund is rescheduling the event for Fall 2020. Ticket-buyers have been given the option to keep their seats for the future event (new date TBD), donate to the Actors Fund, or be refunded.
Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a book by Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!) and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical). The evening will be directed by Stafford Arima, with David Loud as Music Supervisor and James Moore as Music Director and Conductor. On the original Broadway production, Mr. Arima served as Associate Resident Director, Mr. Loud as Musical Director and Conductor, and Mr. Moore as Associate Conductor.
"Ragtime is a quintessential American story-it's about the struggles of immigrants seeking a better life in America, it's about the reality of racism in our society, and it's about income inequality, juxtaposing these struggles against the incredible wealth of the 1 percent," said Actors Fund CEO Joe Benincasa. "Although the story takes place a hundred years ago, the issues it presents are relevant in today's society and the current civil discourse. We're honored that Stokes, Audra, Lynn, Stephen, Terrence and so many in this original cast are bringing back this beloved musical to help The Fund continue our ongoing work of providing a supportive safety net to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment in times of need."
The original production of Ragtime opened on January 18, 1998, at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts (now the Lyric Theatre) and played for 834 performances. The show received 14 Tony Award nominations and won for Best Book of a Musical (Terrence McNally), Best Original Score (Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Audra McDonald) and Best Orchestrations (William David Brohn).
