Actors' Equity Treasurer Sandra Karas Doubts that Trump's Hairstyling Write-Offs Were Tax Deductible

Trump wrote off $70,000 for hair styling for The Apprentice.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported some shocking revelations concerning Donald Trump's tax records, including a $70,000 write off for hair styling for The Apprentice. According to Deadline, Actors' Equity Association Secretary/Treasurer Sandra Karas, who has worked extensively with Equity's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, has doubts that such expenses could be tax deductible.

She told Deadline: "It would surprise me that Mr. Trump, as a celebrity, didn't have the producer picking up the cost of that for him. I don't know what his contract said, but I would be very surprised if his producer did not pay for his hair or make-up, and he had to pay for it himself. It's really rare that a celebrity of that stature - somebody who was the star of his own TV show - would have to hire somebody and pay somebody to do his hair in connection to the show."

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Actors' Equity Association announced its endorsement for the 2020 presidential election, supporting Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris.

"Equity fights for the right to a safe workplace, but at every turn, Donald Trump has worked to undermine workers' rights," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "From gun control to Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ rights, he has stood against protections our members not only support but need to survive. It is not too late. We can instead elect Vice President Biden, who in his decades long career in public service has shown time and time again his belief that labor unions are key to a strong middle class."

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org

