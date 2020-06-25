Actors' Equity Calls on Walt Disney World to Delay Opening and Strengthen Safety Protocols With Regular Testing
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement after reports that Disneyland has postponed opening in California. According to CNBC, Florida experienced "another record spike in coronavirus cases," yesterday with cases up 5 percent in one day.
"If Disneyland has postponed, it is unclear how Walt Disney World can responsibly move toward reopening when coronavirus cases are much worse in Florida," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors' Equity Association. "For weeks, we have made it clear to Disney that testing is a fundamental part of maintaining a safe and healthy environment for everyone, from the guests to the cast. It is deeply disturbing that while coronavirus cases in Florida surge, Disney is refusing to provide regular testing to one of the few groups of workers in the park who by the very nature of their jobs, cannot use personal protective equipment. Now is the time for Disney to pause, focus on the science and put the safety of their actors and stage managers first by making regular testing available."
Actors' Equity announced on April 24 it had retained Dr. David Michaels, the former head of OSHA under President Obama, to advise on health and safety protocols. On May 26 Equity released four principles for safe and healthy theatrical work, which included the explanation, "This means that there is extensive testing and very few if any new cases are being identified in the area..."
