Actors' Equity Association Mourns The Loss Of Member Nick Cordero
Actors' Equity Association mourns the loss of union member Nick Cordero, who lost his battle with COVID-19 on July 5.
"Our hearts go out to Nick's wife Amanda and son Elvis, and all of his family and loved ones," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association. "Nick was an integral part of the theatre community, and his colleagues are losing both a wonderful friend and an amazing talent.
"As everyone in the arts tries to move forward during this pandemic, I hope that everyone follows the science. Our number one priority must be protecting public health and safety.
If you want to see live theatre, concerts and events again, please wear a mask and follow social distancing practices. Doing so will help make sure no one else has to experience what Nick's family did these past months and we can go back to work."
