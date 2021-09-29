Actors' Equity Association Engages Attorney Micah Wissinger to Conduct JAGGED LITTLE PILL Workplace Investigation

Actors' Equity Association has released the following statement, announcing they have engaged attorney Micah Wissinger to conduct an independent review of the workplace at Jagged Little Pill on Broadway:

"Actors' Equity Association has engaged New York labor attorney Micah Wissinger to conduct an independent review of the workplace at Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. A partner at Levy Ratner, Wissinger has extensive experience in labor and employment law, including conducting workplace investigations and representing transgender and gender non-conforming individuals. As a transgender man, Wissinger brings relevant personal experience in addition to his extensive professional qualifications to the investigation. We trust Mr. Wissinger to conduct a thorough and fair examination of the experiences of Nora Schell and other company members at the show."

Wissinger's practice includes representing unions and individuals in all aspects of labor and employment law, including complex arbitration, litigation at the trial and appellate levels, and in proceedings before the NLRB, EEOC and other administrative agencies. He has negotiated collective bargaining agreements covering thousands of workers and is often consulted for his experience in organizing strategy, public communications and e-discovery. He litigates wage and hour disputes and represents individuals in employment discrimination matters.