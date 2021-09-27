Actors' Equity Association Will Commission Independent Workplace Investigation Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Actors Equity has announced that they will launch an independent workplace investigation of Jagged Little Pill, after recent allegations of mistreatment made by former cast member Nora Schell.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Schell shared on Twitter that the situation involved asking them to postpone their surgery for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome. They also mentioned multiple members of leadership were never informed of their condition and need for surgery. Read the full story here.

Now, Actors' Equity Association has released the following statement:



"We are deeply concerned about the revelations in Nora Schell's statement released Friday. We appreciate that the producers of Jagged Little Pill are taking their allegations seriously and have hired an independent investigator. To ensure the highest level of accountability, Actors' Equity Association is also commissioning a thorough, independent investigation of the Jagged Little Pill workplace. We are currently in the final phases of identifying and retaining an appropriate attorney to conduct this work."

Last week, the producers of the musical responded to the allegations as well. That statement can be read here.