Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harley announced his death today. He was 73 years old.
Mr. Schramm had a career that spanned forty years in the American Theater and in film and television.
Mr. Schramm was a Group One Julliard graduate and appeared in productions both on and off-Broadway. Credits include Alan Ayckbourn's Bedroom Face, opposite Judith Ivey, the 2009 revival of Finian's Rainbow, and productions at New York Theatre Workshop, Pasadena Playhouse, George Street Playhouse, Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C. and more.
From 1990-1997, Mr. Schramm portrayed Roy Biggins, the rival airline owner, on the television series "Wings". He appeared in all 172 episodes throughout the entire series.
"We mourn his loss and will miss him," Margot Harley said.
