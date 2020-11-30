Accent Dance NYC Hosts Holiday Fundraiser This Week

Accent Dance NYC, a dance education charitable initiative and collaborative of international artists and educators dedicated to exploring the artistic, cultural, and humanistic connections among people through diverse dance styles, will host On Screen: Beyond Quarantine, a virtual fundraiser on December 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., to build support for its ongoing virtual as well as upcoming dance education programs in the schools of New York City, Mt. Vernon, New York, and beyond.

With a mission to create equity in classrooms by providing opportunities for under-served children to experience the positive impacts of the arts, Accent Dance NYC and its multicultural roster of artists will present new works of dance devised and filmed during the global pandemic as well as a preview of a virtual educational performance, filmed in varied and iconic New York City outdoor settings, and created in partnership with New York Times-featured dance filmmaker Angelo Vasta. This uplifting educational initiative will be distributed widely to school-age children hardest hit by the global pandemic who need as many creative, inspiring outlets as possible.

While highlighting the positive impacts of dance education for school-aged children, the organization will welcome guest speaker Christopher Grant, now a rising star of the New York City Ballet, as well as institutional partners, educators and students. A live Zoom event with the Accent Dance NYC artists and some of its collaborators will close out the evening.

Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.. The virtual fundraiser will be held on the organization's YouTube page, and pay-what- you-can tickets can be purchased at https://onscreenbeyondquarantine.eventbrite.com. There is a suggested donation of $25, and patrons who make additional contributions will receive a limited edition Accent Dance NYC champagne flute, mailed to their home for the evening's event.

