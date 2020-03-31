Academy of American Poets Announces Virtual Programs for National Poetry Month

Tomorrow, April 1, marks the beginning of National Poetry Month, an occasion launched by the Academy of American Poets to remind the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters.



More and more people are turning to poetry at this moment, because amid fear and uncertainty, poetry and inspiring language can help bring solace and needed strength.

In the past week alone (March 23 through March 29), traffic to the website Poets.org increased by nearly 32% over the previous week, with more than 1.4 million visits. Last week more than 4,000 individuals signed up to receive Poem-a-Day in their in-boxes, which is double the average number of new subscribers the Academy of American Poets typically sees.

This National Poetry Month, the Academy of American Poets is more committed than ever to doing everything it can to bring poetry to the widest possible audience. The organization offers the following activities, initiatives, and resources, which have been adapted so that anyone can join in online and at home and-hopefully-find comfort, resilience, and connection throughout the month of April and beyond.





