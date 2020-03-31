Academy of American Poets Announces Virtual Programs for National Poetry Month
Tomorrow, April 1, marks the beginning of National Poetry Month, an occasion launched by the Academy of American Poets to remind the public that poets have an integral role to play in our culture and that poetry matters.
More and more people are turning to poetry at this moment, because amid fear and uncertainty, poetry and inspiring language can help bring solace and needed strength.
In the past week alone (March 23 through March 29), traffic to the website Poets.org increased by nearly 32% over the previous week, with more than 1.4 million visits. Last week more than 4,000 individuals signed up to receive Poem-a-Day in their in-boxes, which is double the average number of new subscribers the Academy of American Poets typically sees.
This National Poetry Month, the Academy of American Poets is more committed than ever to doing everything it can to bring poetry to the widest possible audience. The organization offers the following activities, initiatives, and resources, which have been adapted so that anyone can join in online and at home and-hopefully-find comfort, resilience, and connection throughout the month of April and beyond.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Update: Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting COVID-19
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, reports have been circulating that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger is in a medicall... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)