Abingdon Theatre Company Announces Schedule of Special Events

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced the schedule of special events for the Off-Broadway premiere of Maybe Tomorrow.

The talkback series taking place after select performances of Maybe Tomorrow will allow audience members to engage in meaningful dialogue about the themes of the play, the director's process, importance of mental health, and more.

All talkbacks will be available to ticket holders of that evening's performance, and will take place directly following curtain. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Schedule of Special Events:

March 26th, 2025 – Behind the Curtain: A Conversation with Maybe Tomorrow's Director and the Producing Artistic Director of Abingdon Theatre Company, Chad Austin

March 27th, 2025 – The Postpartum Experience with Paige Bellenbaum of The Motherhood Center

April 3rd, 2025 – The Importance of Mental Health Care with the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York State

Chad Austin is an award winning director and producer and the Producing Artistic Director of Abingdon Theatre Company. Austin is thrilled to be directing MAYBE TOMORROW after presenting it as part of the One Night Only Series he created; other work in the series includes Wade Dooley's THE PROMPTER, starring Academy Award winner Estelle Parsons; Alex Edelman's award-winning JUST FOR US; BACK by Matt Webster starring Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer and Tony Award nominee James Cusati-Moyer; and more. Career highlights include JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT on NBC; 5 Broadway World Awards for ROBIN & ME: MY LITTLE SPARK OF MADNESS including Best New Play and Best Director at Theatre Row, Hedgerow Theatre, and Pittsburgh Playhouse; PETER AND THE WOLF with the Hampton Ballet Theatre; Executive Producer of Abingdon Virtual films premiering internationally at festivals including Dance Camera West, Cannes World Film Festival, Prague International Film Awards, Flickers' Rhode Island, and more.

Paige Bellenbaum, LCSW is the Founding Director and Chief External Relations Officer at The Motherhood Center of New York. Paige attended UCLA as an undergraduate and received her MSW from the Columbia School of Social Work. For 20 years, Paige worked in the non-profit sector, holding senior leadership positions at Hamilton Family Center Homeless Shelter, The Partnership for the Homeless, Habitat for Humanity, and Settlement Housing Fund. She has worked in the field of public policy, advocacy, community organizing, and direct practice with disadvantaged communities including homeless families and incarcerated young adults. She has held several appointed and elected political positions including the District Leader of Brooklyn's 52nd Assembly District. After her first child was born, Paige suffered from severe postpartum depression and anxiety that nearly ended her life. However, once she began to heal, she became committed to fighting for PMAD education, screening, and treatment so that no more women would have to suffer silently. She drafted legislation in New York State championed by State Senator Liz Krueger, mandating hospitals to provide education on PMADs and strongly encouraging screening of all new and expecting mothers. This bill was signed into law in 2014. She has continued to be an outspoken maternal mental health advocate and clinician and uses her story as a tool for change. Paige works closely with multiple New York City agencies on maternal mental health best practices and policies, including the NYPD, DOHMH's Maternal Hospital Quality Improvement Network, the Nurse-Family Partnership, and the Administration for Children's Services. She was a member of the NYC Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee and currently sits on the NYS Maternal Mental Health Working Group. She has appeared on the Today Show, Good Morning America, NPR, PBS Newshour, Fortune, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. What started as a small group of families gathered around a kitchen table in 1979 has blossomed into the nation's leading voice on mental health. Today, they are an alliance of more than 600 local Affiliates and 49 State Organizations who work in your community to raise awareness and provide support and education that was not previously available to those in need. Since our incorporation in 1985, NAMI-NYS has become New York's leader in supporting and educating New Yorkers impacted by mental health issues and a preeminent voice advocating on behalf of individuals living with a mental illness and their families.

Maybe Tomorrow stars Younger's Dan Amboyer and Tony Award Nominee Elizabeth A. Davis (Once) for the limited engagement playing in the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres from March 15 through April 6, 2025.

An untold story. An unimaginable circumstance. A brave new play. Inspired by a true story, this groundbreaking new play pushes the boundaries of what it means to get stuck in the present. In Maybe Tomorrow, Gail and Ben's nearly ten year relationship appears to be thriving: a new job, a new city, and a baby boy on the way. But as the challenges of reality come to light, they must navigate the complexities of a relationship tested by time. In desperate need of a break, Gail retreats to her pause room; the bathroom of their mobile home. As the outside world slowly slips away from her, we are left to wonder: was it ever there to begin with?