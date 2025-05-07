Aaron Lazar Joins Substack to Discuss Show Business, Self Transformation & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway alum Aaron Lazar has joined Substack! The Grammy-nominee's new blog promises to share a look inside his experience with "show business and self transformation." His first post, titled "Filthy Rich," reveals how he got his first series regular role on television, sharing never-before-seen photos and videos.

"In the aftermath of my divorce, I found myself listening to a lot of Joel Osteen," the post begins. "I was still relatively new to living in Los Angeles, which meant I didn’t totally despise the traffic yet. It gave me plenty of time to sit and work on myself with only the bumper-to-bumper parking lot of the 405 to distract me. Joel Osteen’s channel on SiriusXM radio was my salvation."

Subscribe to Aaron Lazar's Substack here to read the full post and keep up with his writing.

About Aaron Lazar

Aaron Lazar is a SAG Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee who has starred in 11 Broadway productions, including The Phantom of the Opera, A Tale of Two Cities, Impressionism, The Last Ship, A Little Night Music, Les Misérables; and The Light in the Piazza.

On film and television, Aaron can be seen wearing hot dog fingers in the Daniels' Academy Award winning film Everything, Everywhere All At Once and Season 5 of Yellowstone. As a singer, Aaron has been a guest artist with some of the world's top symphonies, including The New York Philharmonic, The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall, The National Symphony Orchestra at The Kennedy Center, The Boston Pops, The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra at Masada, The English National Opera Orchestra, and The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Aaron has since become a prominent advocate and keynote speaker on adversity as a catalyst to change and healing and the spiritual mindset of health. His debut album, Impossible Dream, is a collection of inspiring duets featuring 50+ Broadway stars on the title track, now streaming everywhere.