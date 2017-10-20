BARBRA STREISAND
AUDIO: Barbra Streisand Talks Women's Rights & More with Alec Baldwin

Oct. 20, 2017  

In the newest episode of Here's the Thing, a podcast hosted by Alec Baldwin, the actor visits the Malibu home of one of our most beloved stars- Barbra Streisand. Listen below as the duo has an intimate conversation about everything from working on Yentl to the current state of our country.

Here's The Thing is a series of intimate and honest conversations hosted by Alec Baldwin. Alec talks with artists, policy makers and performers - to hear their stories, what inspires their creations, what decisions changed their careers, and what relationships influenced their work. Produced by WNYC Studios.

The best-selling female recording artist in history, Streisand partnered with some of Hollywood's biggest stars to sing Broadway classics on her latest album "Encore". Following the release of her 2014 record-breaking "Partners," "ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" is Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. Streisand released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.

With the longest span of number one albums in history, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list, an honor which includes fellow duet partners Elvis Presley and Billy Joel. Streisand also has the longest span of number one albums in history, just under 50 years. She made her Broadway debut in in 1962's I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE and returned to the Great white Way for 1964's FUNNY GIRL.


