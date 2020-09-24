ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST Special Election-Season Series Begins Tonight
The show is free; optional donations this week go to the Earth Science Women's Network.
Ask a Political Scientist is back with a special run of free, weekly, live-streaming political/academic/informational/comedy talk shows between now and election day, aiming to make sense of -- and hopefully make a difference in -- the upcoming election.
Ask a Political Scientist brings the latest research and biggest ideas in political science straight to wherever you're riding out this horrible year. Political scientist and comedian Andrea Jones-Rooy brings together political scientists and non-political scientist guests (comedians, writers, scholars, scientists) to discuss the issues and take questions from viewers at home. You really CAN ask a political scientist! The series begins TONIGHT with an episode entitled Polarzation.
Polarization - How did this happen, is it as horrible as it seems, and what do we do about it? Guests Neil Malhotra (Stanford, political scientist and Sarah Garner (Comedian).
You can live-stream the show here: bit.ly/askaps. The show is free; optional donations this week go to the Earth Science Women's Network.
Ask a Political Scientist is a free live-streaming show that brings the latest research and biggest ideas in political science straight to wherever you're riding out this horrible year. We're doing a limited run of our popular show especially tailored to making sense of -- and hopefully making a difference in -- the upcoming election (have you heard? there's an election coming up!). We're talking:
- Polarization (Sept. 24): How did this happen, is it as horrible as it seems, and what do we do about it?
- The Media (Oct. 1): Force for good? Force for evil? Somewhere in between?
- Misinformation (Oct. 8): The true end of humanity or just ONE of the true ends of humanity?
- Race and Politics (Oct. 15): Where do racial attitudes come from, and how do they affect our politics, and vice versa?
- Political Identity (Oct. 22): What does it mean to have a political identity, and how does it affect how we vote?
- Getting Out the Vote (Oct. 29): Seriously, though, why do people vote and how do we get more of them to do it!?
All shows will feature a live Q&A session, where viewers can submit questions directly to the guests over the YouTube chat. You really can ask a political scientist! Join us every Thursday, 7p ET, between now and the election!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tommy DeVito, One of the Founding Members of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From COVID-19
Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old. ...
Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Virtual for 2021; Live Elements Still to be Determined
With January 1, 2021 now 100 days away, the organizers of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square provided a preliminary teaser of how the even...
Marc Kudisch and More Will Lead SOMETHING'S COMING, New Play on the Making of WEST SIDE STORY, Kicking Off The New Works Virtual Festival
The New Works Virtual Festival, now scheduled to take place from Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st, will stream video readings of 20 new script...
VIDEO: Original Tour Cast of SOMETHING ROTTEN! Reunites for Reimagined 'To Thine Own Self Be True'
The Something Rotten! 1st National Tour cast has reunited for a performance of the reimagined song, 'To Thine Own Self Be True'. The song was rewritte...
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON Returns With FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR
Friday 25 September, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON YouTube Channel returns with the FAME THE MUSICAL - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR as part of new season: 'THE GREATS...
Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones Become First Father/Daughter Duo to Win Emmy Awards in the Same Year
This weekend, Hamilton alum Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father, stage and screen actor Ron Cephas Jones, became the first father-daughter duo in hist...