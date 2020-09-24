ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST Special Election-Season Series Begins Tonight

The show is free; optional donations this week go to the Earth Science Women's Network.

Ask a Political Scientist is back with a special run of free, weekly, live-streaming political/academic/informational/comedy talk shows between now and election day, aiming to make sense of -- and hopefully make a difference in -- the upcoming election.

Ask a Political Scientist brings the latest research and biggest ideas in political science straight to wherever you're riding out this horrible year. Political scientist and comedian Andrea Jones-Rooy brings together political scientists and non-political scientist guests (comedians, writers, scholars, scientists) to discuss the issues and take questions from viewers at home. You really CAN ask a political scientist! The series begins TONIGHT with an episode entitled Polarzation.



Polarization - How did this happen, is it as horrible as it seems, and what do we do about it? Guests Neil Malhotra (Stanford, political scientist and Sarah Garner (Comedian).

Polarization (Sept. 24): How did this happen, is it as horrible as it seems, and what do we do about it?

The Media (Oct. 1): Force for good? Force for evil? Somewhere in between?

Misinformation (Oct. 8): The true end of humanity or just ONE of the true ends of humanity?

Race and Politics (Oct. 15): Where do racial attitudes come from, and how do they affect our politics, and vice versa?

Political Identity (Oct. 22): What does it mean to have a political identity, and how does it affect how we vote?

Getting Out the Vote (Oct. 29): Seriously, though, why do people vote and how do we get more of them to do it!?

All shows will feature a live Q&A session, where viewers can submit questions directly to the guests over the YouTube chat. You really can ask a political scientist! Join us every Thursday, 7p ET, between now and the election!

