ASK A POLITICAL SCIENTIST On 'GET OUT THE VOTE Free Livestream This Week

The election series concludes this Thursday October 29.

Ask a Political Scientist is back with a special run of free, weekly, live-streaming political/academic/informational/comedy talk shows between now and election day, aiming to make sense of -- and hopefully make a difference in -- the upcoming election. Ask a Political Scientist brings the latest research and biggest ideas in political science straight to wherever you're riding out this horrible year.

Political scientist and comedian Andrea Jones-Rooy brings together political scientists and non-political scientist guests (comedians, writers, scholars, scientists) to discuss the issues and take questions from viewers at home. You really CAN ask a political scientist!

The election series concludes this Thursday October 29 with an episode entitled Get Out The Vote. You can live-stream the show here: bit.ly/askaps.

Thursday Oct 29, 7pm ET: The election is around the corner and it's all come down to VOTING!

What makes people more likely to vote? What kinds of outreach are effective for marginalized communities? What can we do between now and election day to make a difference?

This week on Ask a Political Scientist, we welcome political scientist Chinbo Chong, Ph.D. (Indiana) and Cate Mayer, Founder & CEO of Friends Vote Together, to discuss how we can all work to get out the vote!

Live-stream the show here: bit.ly/askaps. The show is free; optional donations this week go to Save Our Chinatowns and the Asian American For Equality's Small Business Relief Fund.

