 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

ARTECHOUSE NYC Offers Free Admission for Kids on Snow Days

Children must be accompanied by a paid adult.

By: Jan. 26, 2026
ARTECHOUSE NYC Offers Free Admission for Kids on Snow Days Image

As winter weather blankets New York City, ARTECHOUSE NYC (439 West 15th Street, at Chelsea Market) is giving families a cozy indoor alternative to the cold with a snow-day special. On Monday, January 26 and Tuesday, January 27, all children ages, 15 and under, receive free admission. Children must be accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets can be purchased at artechouse.com or at the door.

ARTECHOUSE is a warm, engaging and creative escape from the cold. Visitors will experience ARTECHOUSE's latest exhibition, a new and expanded edition of SUBMERGE, ARTECHOUSE's platform for spotlighting some of the most innovative voices in digital art. For more information about ARTECHOUSE, its current exhibition, and a schedule of upcoming showings, see the recent press release below and visit www.artechouse.com. Located on the lower level of Chelsea Market, ARTECHOUSE not only provides a fun, interactive and immersive adventure, but also has an XR bar with a variety of refreshments.

ARTECHOUSE NYC transforms the historic 100-year-old boiler room of Chelsea Market into a cutting-edge digital art space, immersing visitors in innovative works created through technology. With soaring ceilings, industrial charm, and the largest seamless megapixel projection canvas of any cultural institution, it offers a striking contrast between historic architecture and futuristic design. ARTECHOUSE innovates at the intersection of art, science, and technology, pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling and serving as a platform for visionary creators.




Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos