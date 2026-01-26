ARTECHOUSE NYC Offers Free Admission for Kids on Snow Days

As winter weather blankets New York City, ARTECHOUSE NYC (439 West 15th Street, at Chelsea Market) is giving families a cozy indoor alternative to the cold with a snow-day special. On Monday, January 26 and Tuesday, January 27, all children ages, 15 and under, receive free admission. Children must be accompanied by a paid adult. Tickets can be purchased at artechouse.com or at the door.

ARTECHOUSE is a warm, engaging and creative escape from the cold. Visitors will experience ARTECHOUSE's latest exhibition, a new and expanded edition of SUBMERGE, ARTECHOUSE's platform for spotlighting some of the most innovative voices in digital art. For more information about ARTECHOUSE, its current exhibition, and a schedule of upcoming showings, see the recent press release below and visit www.artechouse.com. Located on the lower level of Chelsea Market, ARTECHOUSE not only provides a fun, interactive and immersive adventure, but also has an XR bar with a variety of refreshments.

ARTECHOUSE NYC transforms the historic 100-year-old boiler room of Chelsea Market into a cutting-edge digital art space, immersing visitors in innovative works created through technology. With soaring ceilings, industrial charm, and the largest seamless megapixel projection canvas of any cultural institution, it offers a striking contrast between historic architecture and futuristic design. ARTECHOUSE innovates at the intersection of art, science, and technology, pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling and serving as a platform for visionary creators.